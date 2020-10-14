Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after acquiring an additional 97,259 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 150,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,381,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 13.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 47.1% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 157.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JKHY. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gabelli began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.75.

Shares of JKHY opened at $161.91 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $123.64 and a one year high of $200.98. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.33.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $410.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.58 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 44.56%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

