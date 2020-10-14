Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Stake in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.9% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Atlassian by 22.3% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Atlassian by 4.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Atlassian by 0.4% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 6.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $192.99 on Wednesday. Atlassian Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $107.00 and a twelve month high of $199.95. The stock has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.02, a P/E/G ratio of 48.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.89 and its 200 day moving average is $172.23.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $430.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.86 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on TEAM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $201.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.50.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

