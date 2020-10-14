Tributary Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,075 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,882,000 after buying an additional 40,185 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 47,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 107,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,069,000 after buying an additional 24,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,250,000. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $313,572.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.89, for a total value of $110,890.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,588.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,695 shares of company stock valued at $836,561. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCHP. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Monday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.64.

Shares of MCHP opened at $111.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.46 and a 200 day moving average of $96.82. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $116.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

