Tributary Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 797.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 712.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $147.26 on Wednesday. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $78.06 and a 1 year high of $175.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.41.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.20). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.02% and a negative net margin of 117.80%. The firm had revenue of $137.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.36 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -7.28 EPS for the current year.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.79.

In other news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $1,590,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,782,928. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $174,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,125 shares of company stock worth $6,519,375 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

