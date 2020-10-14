Tributary Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inphi were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Inphi by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,714,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,974,000 after purchasing an additional 184,860 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Inphi by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,638,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,884,000 after buying an additional 166,552 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Inphi by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,706,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,423,000 after buying an additional 97,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Inphi by 358.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,181,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,579,000 after buying an additional 923,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Inphi by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,021,000 after buying an additional 72,560 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inphi alerts:

Shares of IPHI opened at $123.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.31. Inphi Co. has a 12-month low of $55.72 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $175.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.12 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.23%. Inphi’s revenue was up 103.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Inphi Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IPHI shares. Northland Securities raised shares of Inphi from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Inphi from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Inphi from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Inphi from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Inphi from $126.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.53.

In other Inphi news, VP Charles Roach sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $75,982.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,100,080.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce M. Mcwilliams sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $406,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,290 shares in the company, valued at $4,905,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,509 shares of company stock worth $8,825,643 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.