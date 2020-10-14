Tributary Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Incyte by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Incyte by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Incyte by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Incyte by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 997,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,750,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Incyte news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 766 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total transaction of $79,533.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,976.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 961 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.94, for a total transaction of $85,471.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,680.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,343 shares of company stock worth $499,380. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte stock opened at $97.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.32. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $62.48 and a 1 year high of $110.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.36. Incyte had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Incyte from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.05.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

