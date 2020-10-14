Tributary Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics in the second quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Seattle Genetics by 70.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics in the second quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Seattle Genetics by 753.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in Seattle Genetics by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SGEN. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Seattle Genetics from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Seattle Genetics from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Seattle Genetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $211.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.82. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.01 and a twelve month high of $213.94. The company has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of -140.35 and a beta of 1.26.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.46. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total transaction of $1,435,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,840 shares in the company, valued at $35,855,292.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $4,463,171.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,500 shares of company stock worth $23,437,944 over the last quarter. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

