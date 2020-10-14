Tributary Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 46.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,011 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Partners LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 4.7% in the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 53.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.8% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 15,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 6.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 6.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 9,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.49, for a total value of $1,890,983.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,560.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

BURL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $238.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.74.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $212.07 on Wednesday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $250.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.19. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.68 and a beta of 0.61.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.50. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

