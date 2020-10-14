Tributary Capital Management LLC Buys 2,260 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at $60,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FICO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $460.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.86.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 28,462 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.56, for a total transaction of $12,197,674.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,016 shares in the company, valued at $81,433,256.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,806 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.99, for a total transaction of $1,226,193.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,193.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 86,294 shares of company stock valued at $37,014,193 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FICO opened at $440.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.09 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $428.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.73. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $177.65 and a 12 month high of $452.74.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $313.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.30 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 91.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

