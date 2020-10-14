Tri-star Resources (LON:TSTR) Shares Gap Down to $30.00

Shares of Tri-star Resources PLC (LON:TSTR) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.00, but opened at $28.00. Tri-star Resources shares last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 400,793 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The firm has a market cap of $28.58 million and a PE ratio of -150.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 27.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 22.45.

About Tri-star Resources (LON:TSTR)

Tri-Star Resources Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of minerals. The company primarily owns 40% interest in Strategic & Precious Metals Processing LLC, an antimony and gold production facility in Sohar, the Sultanate of Oman. It also owns antimony and mining resources in Turkey and Canada.

