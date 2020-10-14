TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 31.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 20.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 18.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BofA Securities upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $772.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, 140166 assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $494.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.00.

In other news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.55, for a total value of $4,835,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,924,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.45, for a total value of $33,049,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,596,584.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 130,424 shares of company stock valued at $65,652,399 over the last ninety days. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TDG opened at $473.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $496.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $426.61. The company has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.52. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $200.06 and a 52-week high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

