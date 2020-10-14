Traders Buy High Volume of Alkermes Call Options (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 5,524 call options on the company. This is an increase of 580% compared to the average daily volume of 812 call options.

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 1.30. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $11.98 and a twelve month high of $21.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.06.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 10.87% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $247.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alkermes will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alkermes from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.18.

In other Alkermes news, Director David W. Anstice sold 17,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $299,399.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,516.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the first quarter worth about $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Alkermes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

