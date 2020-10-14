Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Increased to $750.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $580.00 to $750.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TTD. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $320.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $447.07.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $650.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 262.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $489.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $385.47. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $136.00 and a 52-week high of $652.65.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.91. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.77, for a total transaction of $661,874.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,313,399.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,065 shares in the company, valued at $11,532,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,789 shares of company stock worth $2,875,645. Corporate insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 770.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

