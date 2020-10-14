Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 98,060 Shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 58.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,490 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 98,060 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 15.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 9.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 31,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 10.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 743,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,171,000 after acquiring an additional 70,314 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the second quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the second quarter worth about $451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $25,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,873. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ASB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Associated Banc from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.11.

ASB opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.25. Associated Banc Corp has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $22.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $448.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.82 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 21.70%. Equities analysts expect that Associated Banc Corp will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.55%.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

