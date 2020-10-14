Thompson Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,003 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,343,968,000 after buying an additional 1,349,434 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,796,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,138,263,000 after buying an additional 1,042,078 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,506,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,155,485,000 after buying an additional 632,852 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in salesforce.com by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,559,929,000 after purchasing an additional 278,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in salesforce.com by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,021,779 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,690,050,000 after purchasing an additional 497,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. Loop Capital boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America set a $280.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.60.

CRM opened at $266.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $242.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.23, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.01, for a total transaction of $5,670,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,978,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,666,292,988. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.70, for a total value of $64,554.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,180,885.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 738,130 shares of company stock worth $167,103,674. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

