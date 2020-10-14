Thompson Investment Management Inc. Invests $469,000 in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 560.0% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 267.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $123.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.67 and a 1-year high of $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.28.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 22.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

ALXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.81.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.