Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $887,000 Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,220 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JAZZ. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,304 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 82,394 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,091,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $638,730.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,180 shares in the company, valued at $47,149,629.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,374 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JAZZ. Bank of America upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.25.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $152.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.39. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1-year low of $86.88 and a 1-year high of $156.26. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 65.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.45.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $562.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.05 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

