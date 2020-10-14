Thompson Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 58,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,283,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,737,468,000 after purchasing an additional 98,084 shares during the last quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 69,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $81,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,571.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1,069.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,528.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,430.13. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,733.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total value of $88,405.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GOOG. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 price objective (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,698.76.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

