Thompson Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 35.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 760 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the second quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 1,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $347.00 target price (up previously from $338.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.65.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $380.68 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $382.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $605,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,549,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.