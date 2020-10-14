Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 85.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised Theravance Biopharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Theravance Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

Shares of TBPH stock opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.44. Theravance Biopharma has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.90 and a 200 day moving average of $21.84.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $15.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.05 million. Research analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brett K. Haumann sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $457,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,629,844.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 17,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $307,854.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,252 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 13,804 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 40,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $587,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,055,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,387,000 after purchasing an additional 95,704 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

