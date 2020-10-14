The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Upgraded at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $150.00 price target on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DIS. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Walt Disney from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $128.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $134.70.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $128.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.54. The Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.00, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.09.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.6% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.