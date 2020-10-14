The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,049 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 29.6% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded up $5.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.84. 955,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,323,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.62 and its 200 day moving average is $117.40. The stock has a market cap of $225.83 billion, a PE ratio of -201.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.09.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.11.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.