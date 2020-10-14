The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.12

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.12 and last traded at $26.84, with a volume of 2702 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of The St. Joe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.90.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.10 million during the quarter. The St. Joe had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 6.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JOE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The St. Joe in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in The St. Joe in the first quarter worth about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in The St. Joe by 35.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in The St. Joe by 125.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in The St. Joe by 45.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The St. Joe Company Profile (NYSE:JOE)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

