The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Investment Counsel Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 3.2% of Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 472,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,951,000 after purchasing an additional 20,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,517 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,420,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,222,000 after purchasing an additional 22,986 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $1,506,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG stock opened at $144.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $145.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.60.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

