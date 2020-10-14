The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $46.01

Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.01 and last traded at $37.80, with a volume of 14329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.97.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Stephens upped their target price on The Pennant Group from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on The Pennant Group from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $92.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.80 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 1.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNTG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Pennant Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PNTG)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, counseling, and palliative services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.