The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ FNLC opened at $22.07 on Monday. The First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $30.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $241.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.84.

The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The First Bancorp had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $19.09 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNLC. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in The First Bancorp by 941.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of The First Bancorp by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of The First Bancorp by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of The First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. 33.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The First Bancorp

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts.

