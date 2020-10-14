The Carlyle Group LP to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for The Carlyle Group in a research note issued on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.36.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 19.81% and a negative net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CG. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.27.

Shares of CG stock opened at $26.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.42 and a beta of 1.42. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $34.98.

In other news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 22,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $635,535.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 879,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,450,711.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 230,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $29,588,610.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 418,682 shares of company stock valued at $34,773,061.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth about $733,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,547,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 154,127 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth about $2,392,000. Finally, Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $437,000. 33.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

