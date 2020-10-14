The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given a $225.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) has been given a $225.00 price target by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.77% from the company’s previous close.

BA has been the topic of several other reports. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group set a $150.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut The Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.39.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $162.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.11 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.78. The Boeing has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $378.70.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The business had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The Boeing’s revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($5.82) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing will post -10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $199,710.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BA. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in The Boeing during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Boeing by 84,338.8% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730,236 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in The Boeing by 100.0% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in The Boeing by 79.5% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 569 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

