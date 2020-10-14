Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Set at $450.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) received a $450.00 target price from analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.75% from the company’s previous close.

TSLA has been the subject of several other reports. Argus upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.96.

Tesla stock opened at $446.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $413.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,163.15, a PEG ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $420.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.15. Tesla has a 52 week low of $49.43 and a 52 week high of $502.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.91. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Research analysts expect that Tesla will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,456.18, for a total value of $5,824,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,827,093.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,513.45, for a total transaction of $378,362.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,527,264.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,008 shares of company stock worth $79,505,133 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

