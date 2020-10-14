TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of TELUS in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 7th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine expects that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a C$27.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.94.

T opened at C$24.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$23.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.91. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of C$18.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.74.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.61 billion.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

