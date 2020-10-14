TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.74

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.74 and last traded at $49.66, with a volume of 3375 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.44.
Several research firms have commented on TTGT. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.
The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 87.76 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.00.
In other news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.57, for a total transaction of $6,042,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Don Hawk sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $595,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,321 shares in the company, valued at $5,494,110.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 554,962 shares of company stock worth $21,085,909 over the last three months. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of TechTarget during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of TechTarget during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of TechTarget during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TechTarget Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTGT)
TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.
