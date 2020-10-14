TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.74

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.74 and last traded at $49.66, with a volume of 3375 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.44.

Several research firms have commented on TTGT. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 87.76 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.00.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. TechTarget had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $34.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.57, for a total transaction of $6,042,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Don Hawk sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $595,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,321 shares in the company, valued at $5,494,110.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 554,962 shares of company stock worth $21,085,909 over the last three months. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of TechTarget during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of TechTarget during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of TechTarget during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

