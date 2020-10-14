Target (NYSE:TGT) Hits New 12-Month High at $164.87

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $164.87 and last traded at $164.60, with a volume of 85751 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $163.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Target from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.52.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.86 and a 200-day moving average of $126.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $719,831.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,541,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,789 shares of company stock valued at $24,624,422 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Target by 888.9% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Target (NYSE:TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

