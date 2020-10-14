sUSD (SUSD) Price Reaches $1.01 on Major Exchanges

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 14th. sUSD has a total market cap of $22.63 million and $5.55 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00008815 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptology. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00270191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00095603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00037508 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.26 or 0.01483858 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00152656 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD’s total supply is 22,510,653 tokens. The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling sUSD

sUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptology. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

