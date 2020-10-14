Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) versus NiSource (NYSE:NI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) and NiSource (NYSE:NI) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Sunnova Energy International has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NiSource has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sunnova Energy International and NiSource’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunnova Energy International $131.56 million 18.38 -$144.35 million ($2.91) -9.77 NiSource $5.21 billion 1.70 $383.10 million $1.32 17.51

NiSource has higher revenue and earnings than Sunnova Energy International. Sunnova Energy International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NiSource, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.1% of Sunnova Energy International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.3% of NiSource shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of NiSource shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sunnova Energy International and NiSource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunnova Energy International -106.01% -23.98% -5.95% NiSource -1.26% 10.32% 2.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sunnova Energy International and NiSource, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunnova Energy International 0 0 5 0 3.00 NiSource 0 4 5 0 2.56

Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus price target of $33.25, suggesting a potential upside of 16.91%. NiSource has a consensus price target of $26.33, suggesting a potential upside of 13.95%. Given Sunnova Energy International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sunnova Energy International is more favorable than NiSource.

Summary

NiSource beats Sunnova Energy International on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc. provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers. Sunnova Energy International Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc., an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services. The company owns and operates 2 coal-fired electric generating stations with a capacity of 2,080 megawatts (MW); combined cycle gas turbine with a capacity of 571 MW; 3 gas-fired generating units with a capacity of 186 MW; and 2 hydroelectric generating plants with a capacity of 16 MW. It serves approximately 3.5 million natural gas customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, Maryland, Indiana, and Massachusetts; and 472,000 electricity customers in the northern part of Indiana. The company was formerly known as NIPSCO Industries, Inc. and changed its name to NiSource Inc. in April 1999. NiSource Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana.

