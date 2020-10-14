Successful Portfolios LLC Lowers Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Successful Portfolios LLC lessened its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.7% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 326,905 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $61,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 116,369 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Capital Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in Home Depot by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,245 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Quest Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 84,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,762,000 after acquiring an additional 11,566 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $41,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.79.

NYSE HD opened at $290.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.78. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95. The firm has a market cap of $312.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $2,658,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.