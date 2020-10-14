Successful Portfolios LLC Has $873,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Successful Portfolios LLC decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. FMR LLC boosted its position in Intel by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,324 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $73,141,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Intel by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $863,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774,135 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Intel by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,611,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,921 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Intel by 213.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,776,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $166,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $53.83 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.54 and its 200-day moving average is $55.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.15.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

