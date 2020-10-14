Successful Portfolios LLC Grows Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Chevron by 12.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,666,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218,942 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,481,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,316 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $52,425,000. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in Chevron by 53.8% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,499,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,012,000 after purchasing an additional 873,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 43.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,491,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,304,000 after purchasing an additional 753,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $73.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.41. The firm has a market cap of $137.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.75, a PEG ratio of 2,423.33 and a beta of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $122.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotia Howard Weill cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BofA Securities raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.38.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

