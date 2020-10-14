Successful Portfolios LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Successful Portfolios LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,588 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up about 0.9% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Loop Capital raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.70.

DIS opened at $128.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.54. The company has a market cap of $233.04 billion, a PE ratio of -208.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.09. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

