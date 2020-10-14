Strategic Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,683,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,446,559,000 after acquiring an additional 115,856 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,937,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $391,141,000 after acquiring an additional 240,762 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,900,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $444,862,000 after acquiring an additional 15,159 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth $387,424,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,092,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $352,685,000 after acquiring an additional 681,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

NYSE:TRV opened at $112.89 on Wednesday. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $76.99 and a 52 week high of $144.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.87.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

TRV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.00.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.