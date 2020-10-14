Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 8,400 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,585,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,703,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314,505 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 147.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723,270 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,958 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,424,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,272,000 after acquiring an additional 321,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,022,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,724,000 after buying an additional 64,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on USB. Wolfe Research began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BofA Securities raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.31.

NYSE USB opened at $38.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.24. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

