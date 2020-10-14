Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 700 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.5% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 130.5% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub lowered Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.93.

GILD stock opened at $64.49 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.65 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.55.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

