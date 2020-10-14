Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 3,367 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI)

Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,367 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RQI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 199.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty stock opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $16.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

