Strategic Advisors LLC Has $305,000 Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,574,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,299,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX opened at $59.52 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on RTX shares. 140166 raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

