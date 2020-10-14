Strategic Advisors LLC Has $3.29 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.1% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,336.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $148.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.21. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Independent Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.71.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

