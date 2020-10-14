Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,193 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 605 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 616 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $91.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Edward Jones upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.65.

QCOM stock opened at $127.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $143.81 billion, a PE ratio of 53.78, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.21. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $128.18.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $1,267,854.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,964.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,190 shares of company stock worth $2,667,233. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

