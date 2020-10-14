Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 83,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 104,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $776,000. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $79.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $123.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.36 and its 200 day moving average is $74.94.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.49%.

Several brokerages have commented on PM. ValuEngine downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

In related news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

