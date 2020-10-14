Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 11.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 440.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 930.7% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 97,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 88,008 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 42.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 42,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 12,675 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 36.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 44,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 11,790 shares during the period.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock opened at $36.99 on Wednesday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $38.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.02.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

