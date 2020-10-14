STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) Given a €24.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) has been given a €24.00 ($28.24) price target by Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 19.73% from the stock’s current price.

STM has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €31.50 ($37.06) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €30.32 ($35.67).

EPA STM opened at €29.90 ($35.18) on Monday. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a twelve month low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a twelve month high of €21.45 ($25.24). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €25.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €24.05.

About STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

