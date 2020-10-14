STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) Given a €24.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) has been given a €24.00 ($28.24) price target by Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 19.73% from the stock’s current price.

STM has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €31.50 ($37.06) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €30.32 ($35.67).

EPA STM opened at €29.90 ($35.18) on Monday. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a twelve month low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a twelve month high of €21.45 ($25.24). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €25.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €24.05.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

