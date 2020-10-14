Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) PT Set at €45.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) received a €45.00 ($52.94) target price from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 10.63% from the company’s previous close.

STM has been the topic of several other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €51.17 ($60.20).

ETR:STM opened at €50.35 ($59.24) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €47.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is €43.91. Stabilus S.A. has a twelve month low of €28.62 ($33.67) and a twelve month high of €64.55 ($75.94). The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.11.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

