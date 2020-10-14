Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) PT Set at €45.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) received a €45.00 ($52.94) target price from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 10.63% from the company’s previous close.

STM has been the topic of several other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €51.17 ($60.20).

ETR:STM opened at €50.35 ($59.24) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €47.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is €43.91. Stabilus S.A. has a twelve month low of €28.62 ($33.67) and a twelve month high of €64.55 ($75.94). The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.11.

Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) Company Profile

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

