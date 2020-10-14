Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) PT Set at €34.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) received a €34.00 ($40.00) price target from equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 32.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on STM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €51.17 ($60.20).

Shares of ETR STM opened at €50.35 ($59.24) on Monday. Stabilus S.A. has a 1 year low of €28.62 ($33.67) and a 1 year high of €64.55 ($75.94). The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €47.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is €43.91.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

